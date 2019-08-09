Mike Posner airlifted to hospital after being bitten by rattlesnake

"venom is no joke"

Mike Posner has been airlifted to hospital after being bitten by a rattlesnake, the singer has revealed.

Posner, who is responsible for the hits ‘I Took A Pill In Ibiza’ and ‘Cooler Than Me’, is currently attempting to walk across the US, and was crossing the border from Kansas into Colorado on Wednesday (August 7) when the incident occured.

“Whatup doe!!!” he said to followers on Instagram, revealing what happened.

“Crazy day yesterday! I had just crushed 16 miles and was going for 8 more when I got bit by a baby rattlesnake! That venom is no joke!

“I got to the hospital and got the anti-venom in time,” he continued. “Shout outs to G and Mike from the chopper team and Bo and Cassie and Whitney (my nurses). I’ll be here a few days and will not be able to walk for several weeks but enjoying the AC and the nice bed, haven’t had those in a while Hahahaha!”

The message comes alongside a video of the singer being wheeled through a hospital.

He ends the message saying that he plans on continuing his walk though, commenting: “Can’t wait to get back on The Walk! KEEP GOING!!!!!!”