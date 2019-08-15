Mike Tyson smokes $40,000 of weed every month

“Ain’t that crazy? That’s crazy shit, right? We take it for granted”

Mike Tyson has revealed that he smokes $40,000 (£33,000) of marijuana every month.

The former boxer, who earlier this year hosted a cannabis-themed music festival in California, revealed the revelation in the latest episode of his podcast, Hotboxin’ with Mike Tyson, featuring rapper Jim Jones, which you can watch below. “What do we smoke a month?” Tyson asked his co-host Eben Britton. “Is it $40,000 a month?”

“Oh, I don’t know,” replied Britton, himself a former pro athlete. “We smoke ten tons of weed a month at the ranch.”

“$40 grand,” continued Tyson.“Ain’t that crazy? That’s crazy shit, right? We take it for granted.”

Tyson, who runs a 420 acre cannabis ranch in California, also revealed that it will soon serve as a weed-themed resort open to the public.

He added: “We’re going to make this an oasis in the fucking desert, man. We’re gonna have golfing shit there. Cannabis friendly, my friend. One acre-long lazy river, wave pools you can fucking surf … you can surf up there. We’re going to have like 100 chateaus where you can bring your broad, you can bring your family, you can lay out and you won’t even know you’re in California. You’ll think you’re in the Bahamas somewhere.”

Tyson previously opened up about the death of Tupac during an emotional interview. The legendary rapper was shot four times in a drive-by shooting in Las Vegas on September 7, 1996. He was rushed to hospital, but died six days later on September 13. He was 25.

During the interview, Tyson was reminded that Tupac attended his bout with Bruce Seldon at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas on the night that the rapper was later fatally shot.

“[Tupac] was really happy after the fight,” Tyson recounted through tears. “He came to a press conference with me. We was just talking a bunch of shit. I went home and then he left.”

The former boxer then revealed that he wasn’t allowed to see Tupac after he was rushed to hospital following the shooting.

“It’s very difficult to talk about,” Tyson said about his memories of their friendship. “He was just a young kid, and he wanted to be great – and then that happened.”