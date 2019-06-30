Watch Miley Cyrus cover Amy Winehouse’s ‘Back To Black’ at Glastonbury with Mark Ronson

The pair also blended in a brief performance of their new single, 'Nothing Breaks Like A Heart'

During Miley Cyrus‘ Glastonbury set the singer performed a cover of Amy Winehouse‘s ‘Back To Black’ with recent collaborator Mark Ronson.

Stepping onto the stage following Kylie Minogue‘s afternoon legends slot, where the Australian pop star brought out Nick Cave and Chris Martin, Cyrus was joined early on by Mark Ronson.

Hitting the crowd hard straight from the off, Cyrus and Ronson collaborated on a cover of Amy Winehouse’s ‘Back To Black’ – a track Ronson originally produced in 2007. With Ronson behind a white piano, Cyrus delivered her own take of the treasured British hit. The pair also blended in a brief performance of their new single, ‘Nothing Breaks Like A Heart’.

Watch a clip of the pair performing below:

Last week, Miley Cyrus shared a snippet of a new collaboration with Ariana Grande and Lana Del Rey for the new ‘Charlie’s Angels’ movie.

Teasing a new song for the movie, Cyrus took to Twitter to post a snippet of her collaboration with Grande and Del Rey. The caption read: “WE ARE COMING! @CharliesAngels @ArianaGrande @LanaDelRey.”

Meanwhile, Miley Cyrus has apologised for previous controversial comments she made about lyrics in hip-hop.

Back in 2017, the singer and actor caused a stir with comments she made about the genre when expressing her like for Kendrick Lamar’s ‘Humble’.