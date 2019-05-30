Millie Bobby Brown knows how ‘Stranger Things’ ends and is “very scared”

What could be in store for Eleven?

Millie Bobby Brown has said she knows how Stranger Things ends ahead of the show’s return in July.

The actor, who plays Eleven in the hit Netflix series, also stars in Godzilla: King Of The Monsters, which was released yesterday.

While in London doing promo for the film, Brown told Digital Spy her co-star David Harbour (who plays Detective Jim Hopper) wasn’t the only one who knew what how the whole show would finish.

“Me too,” she said, having to stop herself from saying too much. “I know exactly what happens. Very scared and…. bye!”

Stranger Things season 3 will arrive on Netflix on July 4. The first full trailer shows the group of friends welcoming Dustin (Gaten Matarazzo) home from summer camp, before showing glimpses of some brand new baddies.

Meanwhile, Brown showed off her impersonation of Amy Winehouse during a recent appearance on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon. After the host showed a clip of the actor aged five singing ‘Valerie’, the star decided to show how much better her impression had gotten over the years, launching into a line from ‘You Know I’m No Good’.

Brown also covered Lorde and Lizzo during her appearance on The Tonight Show, as she took part in a segment called ‘Beat Battle’.

Earlier this month, the Stranger Things star revealed that she was forced to move schools when she was younger after being bullied by her classmates.

“I was bullied at school back in England, she told Glamour. “I actually switched schools because of it, it created a lot of anxiety and issues that I still deal with today. I have dealt with situations both in real life and online that are soul-breaking and it genuinely hurts reading some of the things people have said.”