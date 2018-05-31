Millie Bobby Brown pulls photo of her kissing her boyfriend off Instagram

Actress was recently named the youngest ever person to be included in the Time 100

Millie Bobbie Brown has deleted an Instagram photo depicting her kissing her boyfriend Jacob Sartorius.

The 14-year-old Stranger Things star has mysteriously taken the pic down for no apparent reason.

The original post saw the pair kissing while spending a day at the beach, and the actress captioned the post: “Moonlight with him.”

But she has since swapped the photo and captioned the new snap: “I’m alright, but even better w u,” accompanied by an ocean emoji.

The snap quickly attracted over 1.6 million likes within hours and compliments flooded in from fans and celebrities.

“I wasn’t even allowed to leave my house til I was 20,” Ariana Grande joked, while Noel Gallagher’s daughter Anais said: “Why couldn’t I be that smooth at 14”.

Some fans seemed to be offended by the photo though. “You are acting like you are a grown woman. Don’t waste your childhood,” one wrote.

Another added: “People find it okay, for a 14 year old to be in a relationship! Is it okay for you if your children do that? She’s a role model rn, for so many young children who watch her show. This ain’t putting out anything good, especially the pic.”

Brown was recently named the youngest ever person to be included in the Time 100 alongside the likes of Cardi B and London Mayor Sadiq Khan.

The third season of Stranger Things is expected in either late 2018 or early 2019. Find out everything we know so far about Season 3 here.