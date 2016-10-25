What secret does Jim Hopper know?

As fans eagerly await the return of Stranger Things, Millie Bobby Brown has teased the return of her character Eleven in season two.

While the final episode of season one debating the fate and future of Eleven, she’s now suggested that she’s likely to return to the show in some capacity for the upcoming series.

Taking to Instagram, Brown shared an image of her playfully posing with actor David Harbour, who plays police chief Jim Hopper, along with the caption, “Shhhhh @dkharbour don’t say a word! #s02 #strangerthings @netflix @strangerthingstv.”

As Season 2 of Stranger Things is now well into production, this week saw Sadie Sink and Dacre Montgomery introduced as two new cast members.

Last week Finn Wolfhard, who plays ‘Mike’, shared impressive audio of him covering Mac Marco’s ‘Salad Days’ – while fans have also been left excited by the first glimpse of the different variations of coloured vinyl for the release of the Stranger Things soundtrack.