Misfits to play huge “hometown Halloween” gig with Rancid and The Damned

Glenn Danzig said there would be no more Original Misfits shows, but here we are

The original line-up of Misfits have announced a huge New York show for later this year.

Glenn Danzig and co will play a “hometown Halloween” gig on October 19 at Madison Square Garden in New York, and will be joined by a stellar supporting cast of Rancid and The Damned.

It was only last month when Danzig said that the Original Misfits were “not gonna do any more shows”, but the plan has clearly changed pretty quickly.

The band played a Los Angeles show late last month, and have September dates planned for Seattle, Denver and Oakland.

It had been previously reported that the band’s recent and upcoming reunion gigs come as part of a legal settlement between Glenn Danzig and Jerry Only.

The dispute is said to regard Misfits’ trademarks and profits, requiring them to play 10 shows as Original Misfits.

The classic lineup of the Original Misfits is Danzig, Jerry Only, guitarists Doyle Wolfgang Von Frankenstein and Acey Slade, and drummer Dave Lombardo.

Prior to 2016, Danzig, Only and Doyle hadn’t played together since 1983.

“With the Misfits thing, we just kinda got back together and just decided we’d do it here or there, and just not make it a grind kinda tour,” Danzig told Full Metal Jackie in advance of the upcoming tour.