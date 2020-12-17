Mogwai announce worldwide live-streamed performance for 2021

Mogwai have announced a live-streamed show to mark the release of their upcoming new album ‘As The Love Continues’.

Following on from 2017’s ‘Every Country’s Sun’, the 11-track record will arrive on February 19, 2021 via the band’s own Rock Action label.

Today (December 17), Mogwai took to social media to share details of a “worldwide live performance” directed by their longterm collaborator Antony Crook.

Filmed at Glasgow’s Tramway, the concert will air on Saturday, February 13 at 8pm GMT. It will be fans’ “first opportunity to hear our new album in full” ahead of its release six days later.

Digital tickets are available here for £15. You can see the announcement post and schedule below.

'As The Love Continues' worldwide live performance premiere. Saturday 13 February, 8pm GMT. Directed by our long term collaborator @MrACrook

Broadcast times:

UK/EUROPE

Saturday 13th February – 8pm GMT/9pm CET

NORTH/CENTRAL/SOUTH AMERICA

Saturday 13th February – 6pm PST/8pm CST/9pm EST

ASIA/AUSTRALIA/NEW ZEALAND

Sunday 14th February – 6pm JST/8pm AEDT/10pm NZDT

Upon sharing the details of ‘As The Love Continues’ in October, Mogwai offered a first taste of the album with the single ‘Dry Fantasy’.

Other song titles from the project include ‘Here We, Here We, Here We Go Forever’, ‘Pat Stains’, ‘Fuck Off Money’ and ‘Supposedly, We Were Nightmares’. You can see the full tracklist below.

The album was recorded in Worcestershire with producer Dave Fridmann during the coronavirus pandemic, after plans to record in the United States of America were shelved due to travel restrictions.

The ‘As The Love Continues’ tracklist is as follows:

1. To The Bin My Friend, Tonight We Vacate Earth

2. Here We, Here We, Here We Go Forever

3. Dry Fantasy

4. Ritchie Sacramento

5. Drive The Nail

6. Fuck Off Money

7. Ceiling Granny

8. Midnight Flit

9. Pat Stains

10. Supposedly, We Were Nightmares

11. It’s What I Want To Do, Mum

Back in September, Mogwai became one of the first bands to cancel a 2021 tour due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. They had been scheduled to play a string of UK shows back in February but decided to cancel the dates, citing “the safety of fans and crew”.