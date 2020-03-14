Monsta X’s Wonho cleared of drugs charges

Former Monsta X member Wonho has been cleared of the drug charges that caused him to leave the group last year.

The star departed the Korean band in October 2019 after it was alleged he had smoked marijuana in 2013, before joining Monsta X.

In a statement, the group’s agency Starship Entertainment announced the case, which was reportedly opened in September, had been closed. “The Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency’s drug investigation team cleared Wonho, a former member of the idol group Monsta X, of all charges against him on March 10th after closing an investigation into the drug, including marijuana,” they said.

“During the investigation, Wonho actively cooperated with the police and all investigation procedures, including scientific examinations by the investigative agencies. The Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency’s drug investigation unit conducted extensive investigations for the past five months but was unable to find any charges. Finally, on March 10th, Wonho’s internal investigation was concluded.”

The company apologised to fans for causing them “great concern” and thanked them for their “unwavering support while the investigation was conducted”.

Since Wonho’s departure, fans have been calling for him to be allowed to return to Monsta X. Starship’s statement did not suggest the singer-songwriter would be rejoining the group, but did hint that he could return to the spotlight in the future, writing: “We will continue to fully support Wonho for developing his own career in the future.”

In a handwritten apology letter shared with fans last year, Wonho said his bandmates were “people who are too good to stop and get hurt like this because of someone like me”.

Last month, Monsta X released ‘All About Luv’, their first album entirely in English, making them first K-pop group to put out a whole record in the language.