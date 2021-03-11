MTV announces ‘Catfish UK’, coming next month

MTV has announced a new UK version of Catfish – check out a preview below.

The US version of the reality series, which delves into “the truths and lies of online dating”, has run for eight seasons since premiering back in 2013.

Today (March 11), it has been revealed that Catfish UK will air on MTV UK next month for a run of four, hour-long episodes.

Hosted by former Apple Music presenter Julie Adenuga and journalist/author Oobah Butler, the show will return to UK screens for a further six episodes later this year. An exact air date is not yet known

In a preview clip of the series, which you can watch below, we see the new hosts react to various relationship revelations – including “an affair” and “a criminal” dater. You can watch that below.

“As someone who has spent the most part of my career in the bubble of music and entertainment, Catfish UK is my first chance to connect with people in a completely different way, which is really exciting for me!” Adenuga explained.

In a ridiculous sequence of events, I’m hosting the first ever series of Catfish UK on MTV with @JulieAdenuga. Excited to travel the country, meet people, & figure out what it is about this moment that makes people feel like they cannot be themselves. Out next month pic.twitter.com/ntLXU7TPrc — Oobah Butler (@Oobahs) March 11, 2021

“The show is about vulnerability, empathy… and drama! Rule #1: Expect the un-expected!”

Butler added: “It’s wild to me that the person who learned about the internet and deception by watching Catfish with his five brothers and sisters gets to be a part of its latest chapter.

“We live in a moment where everybody’s lives have moved online. I can’t wait to travel around the country, meet people, and use the tools I’ve developed making documentaries, to help them and better understand what it is about society that drives people to feel so inadequate that they cannot be themselves.”

The latest season of the US Catfish came to a close back in January. MTV have also aired two spin-offs: Catfish: Trolls (2018) and Ghosted: Love Gone Missing (2019-2021).