Comedian Munya Chawawa has parodied the recent Stormzy and Chip beef using his posh MC character Unknown P.

Earlier this week, Chip took aim at Stormzy on a pair of new tracks – ‘Killer MC’ and ‘Flowers’ – where he highlighted an alleged incident that involving Stormzy showing up to his home unannounced following a feud between them.

While Stormzy has not yet responded to Chip’s diss records, Chawawa’s Unknown P has – and it’s caught the attention of some pretty big stars.

The internet comedian, known for his viral parodies of rappers, chefs and TV news reports, has shared a video of Unknown P rapping at his local petrol station – like Chip did in the ‘Flowers’ video – for a track called ‘Diss & Chips’.

Featuring a number of hilarious lines, Chawawa’s raps: “Man’s got whips/ Falafel, hummus, dips/ But I know carbs go straight to my hips/ So I could never waste my time on chips.”

Watch the track’s video below:

Speaking to Metro UK, Chawawa said it was actor John Boyega that encouraged him to make the track.

“When the Chip and Stormzy beef started trending, I’d already made a video that day on Rishi Sunak and how he planned to retrain rappers, so by this point I had my feet up and was playing video games,” Chawawa explained.

“Suddenly, my phone started going nuts and I looked on Twitter to find everyone demanding a video! I tried to ignore it, but every time I tweeted people back saying I was leaving it to the professionals, they thought I was joking and it was like adding fuel to the fire.”

He continued: “Just as I went to close my laptop for the night, I saw a message from John Boyega simply saying, “You get to Shell petrol station right now” – and the rest is history.”

When it came to filming the video for ‘Diss & Chips’, Munya said he thought he was about to be kicked out of the petrol station, before being recognised by the person in charge, and having them cameo in the final video.

