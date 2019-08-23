Muse announce support act for their upcoming autumn arena tour

The boys are out on tour in the UK again this September

Muse have announced details of the upcoming support act who will join them on their arena tour this September.

Matt Bellamy and co will be joined by Nothing But Thieves on the latest round of their ‘Simulation Theory Tour’ shows at London’s O2 on September 14 and 15, and Birmingham Arena on September 17.

Announcing the news on social media, Nothing But Thieves said they were “absolutely buzzing” by the news.

Muse, meanwhile, also announced that extra tickets for the shows had just been released whilst teasing more images from the upcoming tour.

Muse September Tour Dates

Saturday September 14 – London, The O2

Sunday September 15 – London, The O2

Tuesday September 17 – Birmingham Arena

Reviewing the band’s current live show from London Stadium, NME wrote: “It feels more like musical theatre on a blockbuster scale than a standard stadium gig. The Greatest Showman reimagined by James Cameron.”

“What is happening? We don’t even know what’s real any more. The singularity is complete. Who else could do that but Muse? As London Stadium howls along to the fist-pumping closer of ‘Knights Of Cydonia’, everyone’s all a little lost in this otherworldly circus of the balls-out bombastic and the shamelessly epic. Now, back to reality…”

Earlier this month, Bellamy married his fiancee Elle Evans – and shared a bunch of photos from the ceremony with his bandmates as his groomsmen.

The couple tied the knot over a year and a half after they got engaged in December 2017.

Bellamy was previously engaged to actress Kate Hudson before the couple called off their relationship in 2014. They share a son, Bingham.