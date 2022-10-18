Music world reacts to Little Simz’ Mercury Prize victory: “Doing London proud”

The world of music and politicians have been reacting to Little Simz‘ 2022 Mercury Prize victory for her album ‘Sometimes I Might Be Introvert’.

The rapper was declared the overall winner of the prestigious award earlier tonight (October 18) after beating off competition from fellow favourites Self Esteem and Wet Leg at a live ceremony at the Eventim Apollo in Hammersmith.

Mayor Of London Sadiq Khan was one of the first to congratulate Simz. “Huge congratulations to the inspiring and incredible @LittleSimz on winning the @MercuryPrize. Doing London proud,” he wrote.

Laura Mvula also hailed her victory writing: “Congratulations @LittleSimz on your Mercury Prize win!!!”

The Roundhouse in Camden congratulated Simz and spoke about how the rapper once entered an emerging artist competition at the venue.

“Back in 2010 16 year-old Simbi Ajikawo entered an emerging artist competition that was held at the Roundhouse. Tonight, @LittleSimz wins the #MercuryPrize! Huge congrats Little Simz!” they added.

Back in 2010 16 year-old Simbi Ajikawo entered an emerging artist competition that was held at the Roundhouse. Tonight, @LittleSimz wins the #MercuryPrize!

Rough Trade Records added their congratulations to Little Simz’ victory. “Huge congratulations on your @MercuryPrize 2022 win. So hugely deserved. We adore you,” they wrote.

To @LittleSimz, Huge congratulations on your @MercuryPrize 2022 win. So hugely deserved. We adore you. Love,

Elsewhere, Everything But The Girl singer Tracey Thorn expressed her delight adding: “Yay Little Simz, love that record”. Rob Da Bank also congratulated the rapper. “Had a surreal moment where I thought the insanely talented Scottish pianist Fergus McReadie was gonna beat her but big up @LittleSimz… never in doubt of her brilliance.”

Labour MP Lucy Powell took to Twitter to hail Simz. “Congratulations to @LittleSimz on winning the #MercuryMusicPrize and commiserations to other great nominees @_SelfEsteemTeam @samfendermusic @wetlegband and others!” she wrote.

You can view further tributes to the rapper below:

Congrats to #mercuryprize winner Little Simz, who also picked up our Album Of The Year ‘21 accolade https://t.co/wUIcCHi4ZR

Speaking about Little Simz’ victory on the night, the Mercury Prize judging panel said: “In a year that has, to put it mildly, presented rather a lot of challenges, British and Irish music has thrived more than ever. When it came down to it, the judges were so impressed by ‘Sometimes I Might Be Introvert’ by Little Simz that everyone could get behind it.

“This accomplished and complex yet entirely accessible album is the work of someone striving constantly to push herself. The Mercury Prize is all about shining a light on albums of lasting value and real artistry. ‘Sometimes I Might Be Introvert’ has both.”