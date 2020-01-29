The 100 Club in London has secured its future following unprecedented action by Westminster City Council.

The venue, which has seen the likes of The Rolling Stones, Oasis and The Sex Pistols play gigs since opening its doors in 1942, will benefit from a ‘NNDR Localism Relief’, making it the first ever live music venue to benefit from the measure.

This means that The 100 Club — which is also the oldest live music venue in the world — can benefit from up to 100% relief on its business rates.

Advertisement

Speaking at a press conference at the historic venue today (January 29), Mark Davyd of the Music Venues Trust said that this meant the venue has been “permanently saved.”

The announcement follows on from more good news for the UK’s independent venues. Earlier this month it was reported that, after lengthy campaigns from the Music Venue Trust, business rates for independent venues have been slashed by 50%.

Due to The 100 Club’s rateable value being more than £51,000, however, it was not eligible for this relief, meaning that the Localism Relief is crucial for its survival.

Davyd went on to say that there are still 39 grassroots music venues in London, and more across the UK, with a rateable value of more than £51,000. He said that the decision regarding The 100 Club sets a precedent for other local councils to take similar action.

He also noted that there are five venues in Liverpool who could be eligible for Localism Relief, as well as four venues in Bristol and three in Brighton.

Advertisement

Laying down a challenge to other councils to follow suit, Davyd said: “Local councils now have the power: we have a precedent here, you have to act now. Stop saying you support your grassroots music venues, get off your arse and actually do it!”

Councillor Tim Barnes, the lead member for Soho, said that “the latest action from Westminster City Council means the show will go on at this iconic venue”.

“Business rates relief might not seem very rock ‘n’ roll, but – as the Rolling Stones might have said when they played at the club – it will mean satisfaction to a generation of music fans.”

The 100 Club’s owner Jeff Horton added: “What a day to be alive. I never thought this day would ever come. It’s been a long journey to get to this point, but we’ve done it.”