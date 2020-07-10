100 gecs and Fall Out Boy share ‘hand crushed by a mallet’ remix

Experimental pop duo 100 gecs have shared a star-studded new rendition of their track ‘hand crushed by a mallet’ featuring Fall Out Boy, among others.

The rework is part of their new remix album ‘1000 gecs and The Tree of Clues’, which is out today (July 10).

In addition to Fall Out Boy’s Pete Wentz and Patrick Stump, ‘hand crushed by a mallet (Remix)’ also features founding Chiodos vocalist Craig Owens and Nicole Dollanganger.

Advertisement

Stream ‘hand crushed by a mallet (Remix)’ below:

The new remix album consists largely of collaborative reworks of tracks from 100 gecs’ 2019 album ‘1000 gecs’.

Other collaborators featured on the album include Charli XCX, Rico Nasty, Injury Reserve, Dorian Electra and more. The band shared several remixes in the lead-up to the album dropping, including a ‘money machine’ remix by A.G. Cook and a version of ‘stupid horse’ that featured GFOTY and Count Baldor.

In addition, the album features the official release of a handful of rarities from the group, including ‘toothless’ and ‘came to my show’. It also features two live tracks taken from the band’s performance on Adult Swim’s Fishcenter Live program – ‘small pipe’ and ‘800db cloud’.

Back in April, 100 gecs hosted a virtual music festival in the game Minecraft, headlined by Charli XCX.

Advertisement