100 gecs announce 10,000 gecs North American tour

100 gecs have announced a North American tour, kicking off later this year.
Dubbed the 10,000 gecs Tour, the duo’s 34-stop circuit includes shows in Portland, Seattle, Chicago, New York, Los Angeles and their hometown of St. Louis, Missouri. Tickets go on sale this Friday (July 16) through their website.
The act released their debut album, ‘1000 Gecs’, in 2019, and quickly followed it up with an accompanying remix album, ‘1000 Gecs and the Tree of Clues’ featuring Charli XCX, A.G. Cook, Rico Nasty and Fall Out Boy, among others.
NME gave the remix album four stars upon its release, calling it a “brain-melting, genre-crushing vision of pop’s future”.
“By spotlighting upcoming artists alongside established names, 100 Gecs give an IRL boost to their ever-expanding community of internet collaborators on ‘1000 Gecs & the Tree of Clues’ while providing an exhilarating snapshot of pop’s alternative future.”
More recently, both members Dylan Brady and Laura Les have embarked on separate material. Brady produced a 10th-anniversary remix of Rebecca Black’s ‘Friday’ in February, and Les released her debut solo single, ‘Haunted’, in March. The duo also remixed Linkin Park‘s classic ‘One Step Closer’ as part of the 20th anniversary celebrations of the nu metal band’s debut album, ‘Hybrid Theory’.
100 gecs’ 10,000 gecs Tour dates:
OCTOBER
Friday 8 – Oakland, Fox Theater
Saturday 9 – Santa Cruz, Catalyst Atrium
Tuesday 12 – Portland, Wonder Ballroom
Wednesday 13 – Seattle, Showbox SoDo
Friday 15 – Salt Lake City, The Depot
Saturday 16 – Denver, Ogden Theater
Monday 18 – St. Louis, The Pageant
Tuesday 19 – Minneapolis, First Avenue
Thurdsay 21 – Chicago, Concord Music Hall
Friday 22 – Louisville, Headliners Music Hall
Saturday 23 – Detroit, Majestic Theater
Monday 25 – Boston, Royale
Tuesday 26 – Montreal, Corona Theater
Wednesday 27 – Toronto, Danforth Music Hall
Friday 29 – Washington D.C., 9:30 Club
Saturday 30 – Norfolk, The NorVa
Sunday 31 – Asheville, The Orange Peel
NOVEMBER
Tuesday 2 – Atlanta, The Eastern
Wednesday 3 – Nashville, Cannery Ballroom
Friday 5 – St. Petersburg, Jannus Live
Saturday 6 – Fort Lauderdale, Revolution
Sunday 7 – Orlando, The Beacham
Wednesday 10 – Houston, White Oak Music Hall
Thursday 11 – Austin, Emos Ballroom
Friday 12 – Dallas, HiFi – Dallas
Saturday 13 – San Antonio, Paper Tiger
Monday 15 – Santa Fe, Meow Wolf
Tuesday 16 – Phoenix, The Pressroom
Thursday 18 – San Diego, The Observatory North Park
Friday 19 – Santa Ana, The Observatory
Saturday 20 – Los Angeles, Shrine Expo Hall
DECEMBER
Wednesday 8 – Philadelphia, Union Transfer
Thursday 09 – New York, Terminal 5