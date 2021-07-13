100 gecs announce 10,000 gecs North American tour

100 gecs have announced a North American tour, kicking off later this year.

Dubbed the 10,000 gecs Tour, the duo’s 34-stop circuit includes shows in Portland, Seattle, Chicago, New York, Los Angeles and their hometown of St. Louis, Missouri. Tickets go on sale this Friday (July 16) through their website.

The act released their debut album, ‘1000 Gecs’, in 2019, and quickly followed it up with an accompanying remix album, ‘1000 Gecs and the Tree of Clues’ featuring Charli XCX, A.G. Cook, Rico Nasty and Fall Out Boy, among others.

NME gave the remix album four stars upon its release, calling it a “brain-melting, genre-crushing vision of pop’s future”.

“By spotlighting upcoming artists alongside established names, 100 Gecs give an IRL boost to their ever-expanding community of internet collaborators on ‘1000 Gecs & the Tree of Clues’ while providing an exhilarating snapshot of pop’s alternative future.”

More recently, both members Dylan Brady and Laura Les have embarked on separate material. Brady produced a 10th-anniversary remix of Rebecca Black’s ‘Friday’ in February, and Les released her debut solo single, ‘Haunted’, in March. The duo also remixed Linkin Park‘s classic ‘One Step Closer’ as part of the 20th anniversary celebrations of the nu metal band’s debut album, ‘Hybrid Theory’.

100 gecs’ 10,000 gecs Tour dates:

OCTOBER

Friday 8 – Oakland, Fox Theater

Saturday 9 – Santa Cruz, Catalyst Atrium

Tuesday 12 – Portland, Wonder Ballroom

Wednesday 13 – Seattle, Showbox SoDo

Friday 15 – Salt Lake City, The Depot

Saturday 16 – Denver, Ogden Theater

Monday 18 – St. Louis, The Pageant

Tuesday 19 – Minneapolis, First Avenue

Thurdsay 21 – Chicago, Concord Music Hall

Friday 22 – Louisville, Headliners Music Hall

Saturday 23 – Detroit, Majestic Theater

Monday 25 – Boston, Royale

Tuesday 26 – Montreal, Corona Theater

Wednesday 27 – Toronto, Danforth Music Hall

Friday 29 – Washington D.C., 9:30 Club

Saturday 30 – Norfolk, The NorVa

Sunday 31 – Asheville, The Orange Peel

NOVEMBER

Tuesday 2 – Atlanta, The Eastern

Wednesday 3 – Nashville, Cannery Ballroom

Friday 5 – St. Petersburg, Jannus Live

Saturday 6 – Fort Lauderdale, Revolution

Sunday 7 – Orlando, The Beacham

Wednesday 10 – Houston, White Oak Music Hall

Thursday 11 – Austin, Emos Ballroom

Friday 12 – Dallas, HiFi – Dallas

Saturday 13 – San Antonio, Paper Tiger

Monday 15 – Santa Fe, Meow Wolf

Tuesday 16 – Phoenix, The Pressroom

Thursday 18 – San Diego, The Observatory North Park

Friday 19 – Santa Ana, The Observatory

Saturday 20 – Los Angeles, Shrine Expo Hall

DECEMBER

Wednesday 8 – Philadelphia, Union Transfer

Thursday 09 – New York, Terminal 5