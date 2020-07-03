100 Gecs announce new remix album ‘1000 Gecs & The Tree Of Clues’

100 Gecs have announced the details of their long-teased remix album ‘1000 Gecs & The Tree Of Clues’, which is set for release on Friday, July 10.

The album is set to feature remixes of tracks featuring on Laura Les and Dylan Brady’s debut album ‘1000 Gecs’, which was released in May last year.

The band have already released a few collaborations from the album, such as ‘745 sticky (Injury Reserve Remix), ‘stupid horse (GFOTY and Count Baldor Remix)’, ‘money machine (A. G. Cook Remix) and ‘ringtone (Remix)’ with Charli XCX, Rico Nasty and Kero Kero Bonito.

Other artists set to appear on the album include Fall Out Boy, Tommy Cash, Hannah Diamond and Nicole Dollanganger.

This is just the latest effort 100 gecs are delivering in this time of isolation due to the coronavirus pandemic.

They recently curated a virtual festival for Minecraft back in April, titled ‘Square Garden’, which featured appearances from Charli XCX, Cashmere Cat, A.G. Cook, Danny L Harle, Dorian Electra and more.

In addition, Dylan Brady of 100 gecs helped produce Charli XCX’s quarantine-made album ‘how i’m feeling now’.

In a four star review of ‘how i’m feeling now, NME called the album “something of a musical time capsule, evoking the confusion that so many of us are feeling at the moment.”

The artwork and tracklist for ‘1000 Gecs & The Tree Of Clues’ are:

1. “money machine (A.G. Cook Remix)”

2. “ringtone (Remix)” (Feat. Charli XCX, Rico Nasty, & Kero Kero Bonito)

3. “745 sticky (Injury Reserve Remix)”

4. “gec 2 Ü (Danny L Harle Harlecore Remix)”

5. “hand crushed by a mallet (Remix)” (Feat. Fall Out Boy, Craig Owens, & Nicole Dollanganger)

6. “800db cloud (Ricco Harver Remix)”

7. “stupid horse (GFOTY & Count Baldor Remix)”

8. “ringtone (umru Remix)”

9. “xXXi_wud_nvrstøp_ÜXXx (Remix)” (Feat. Tommy Cash & Hannah Diamond)

10. “745 sticky (Black Dresses Remix)”

11. “gecgecgec (Remix)” (Feat. Lil West & Tony Velour)

12. “xXXi_wud_nvrstøp_ÜXXx (99jakes Remix)”

13. “gec 2 Ü (Remix)” (Feat. Dorian Electra)

14. “hand crushed by a mallet (nothankyou Remix)”

15. “came to my show (intro)”

16. “came to my show”

17. “toothless”

18. “small pipe (Live At Fishcenter)”

19. “800db cloud (Live At Fishcenter)”