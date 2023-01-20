100 gecs announce North American tour dates for 2023

100 gecs have announced a North American tour in support of their upcoming second album, ‘10,000 gecs’.

The album is due to arrive on March 17, with the accompanying North American tour kicking off in San Jose in early April. From there, the hyperpop duo – made up of Laura Les and Dylan Brady – will embark on an additional 29 dates throughout the region, all of which will be opened by Machine Girl.

100 gecs’ tour will conclude on May 21, and includes stops in Las Vegas, Chicago, Los Angeles and Washington, the last of which will be co-headlined by Swedish singer-songwriter Fever Ray. The North American dates will follow 100 gecs’ Australian and New Zealand tour, which includes festival appearances and two headline shows.

Pre-sale tickets to 100 gecs’ tour will be available from January 26 here. See the full list of North American tour dates below:

‘10,000 gecs’ was announced last month, and coincided with the duo’s surprise EP ‘Snake Eyes’. That three-track project featured Skrillex, and marked 100 gecs’ first EP since their self-titled album was released in 2016. 100 gecs’ upcoming album, meanwhile, will include previously released singles ‘mememe’ and ‘Doritos & Fritos’.

Speaking of their discography in a 2020 interview with NME, Les said: “​​People think that we’ve staked our entire career on the fact that we can be ironic really well… We’re not joking all the time… sometimes. A little bit. We’re having fun – we’re not fucking being ironic.”

100 gecs’ 2023 North American tour dates are:

APRIL:

Tuesday 4 – San Jose, San Jose Civic Auditorium

Wednesday 5 – Oakland, Fox Theater

Friday 7 – Vancouver, PNE Forum

Saturday 8 – Portland, McMenamins Crystal Ballroom

Sunday 9 – Seattle, Showbox SoDo

Wednesday 12 – Salt Lake City, Rockwell at The Complex

Thursday 13 – Denver, The Mission Ballroom

Saturday 15 – St. Louis, The Pageant

Sunday 16 – Madison, The Sylvee

Tuesday 18 – Minneapolis, Armory

Thursday 20 – Chicago, Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

Friday 21 – Detroit, Royal Oak Music Theatre

Saturday 22 – Toronto, History

Monday 24 – Montreal, M Telus

Tuesday 25 – Boston, Roadrunner

Wednesday 26 – Philadelphia, Franklin Music Hall

Friday 28 – New York, Great Hall at Avant Gardner

MAY:

Monday 1 – Washington, D.C., The Anthem *

Tuesday 2 – Raleigh, The Ritz

Wednesday 3 – Atlanta, The Tabernacle

Friday 5 – Dallas, Southside Ballroom

Saturday 6 – Austin, Stubbs Waller Creek Amphitheater

Sunday 7 – Houston, The Lawn at White Oak Music Hall

Tuesday 9 – St. Petersburg, Jannus Live

Wednesday 10 – Fort Lauderdale, Revolution Live

Saturday 13 – Las Vegas, Sick New World Festival

Tuesday 16 – Phoenix, The Van Buren

Wednesday 17 – San Diego, Soma

Friday 19 – Los Angeles, Hollywood Palladium

Sunday 21 – Anaheim, House of Blues

* with Fever Ray