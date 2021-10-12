100 gecs announce UK and European tour for 2022

100 gecs have announced details of a UK and European tour for early 2022.

The duo are currently preparing the release of ‘10,000 gecs’, the follow-up to their May 2019 record ‘1000 gecs’.

After announcing the North American dates on their ‘10,000 gecs’ tour back in July, 100 gecs have now confirmed details of their UK and European gigs for 2022.

The pair will play in London, Manchester and Glasgow in February, with a date in Dublin also confirmed.

You can see 100 gecs’ upcoming UK and European tour dates below, while pre-sale for tickets begins tomorrow (October 13) at 5pm before general sale begins on Friday (October 15) at 5pm from here.

January 2022

17 – Aglomerat – Moscow, Russia

18 – Time N – St Petersburg, Russia

19 – Aaniwalli – Helsinki, Finland

21 – Klubben – Stockholm, Sweden

22 – Parkteatret – Oslo, Norway

23 – Pumpehuset – Denmark, Copenhagen

25 – Uebel & Gefährlich – Hamburg, Germany

28 – Prokima – Warsaw, Poland

29 – Meet Factory – Prague, Czech Republic

30 – Grelle Forelle – Vienna, Austria

February 2022

1 – Plaza – Zurich, Switzerland

2 – Circolo Magnolia – Milan, Italy

4 – Trabendo – Paris, France

5 – Orangerie (Botanique) – Brussels, Belgium

6 – Gloria – Cologne, Germany

7 – Paradiso – Amsterdam, Netherlands

9 – O2 Forum – Kentish Town, London

11 – O2 Ritz – Manchester

12 – Academy – Dublin, Ireland

13 – SWG3 – Glasgow

Speaking to Pitchfork last month, 100 gecs said that their new material on ‘10000 gecs’ – which they teased recently on social media – is “10 times as good as the last one”.

Earlier this year, 100 gecs shared a remix of Linkin Park‘s ‘One Step Closer’ as part of the 20th anniversary celebrations of the band’s debut album ‘Hybrid Theory’.