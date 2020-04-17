News Music News

100 gecs announce virtual Minecraft festival with Charli XCX, Cashmere Cat and more

Going ahead on April 24

Jackson Langford
100 gecs charli xcx cashmere cat 2020
Credit: Getty Images + Press

Experimental electronic duo 100 gecs have announced they will be headlining a virtual festival via popular video game Minecraft.

The lineup features many of the duo’s collaborators and contemporaries, including Charli XCX, Cashmere Cat, A.G. Cook, Dorian Electra and more.

Advertisement

The festival, titled ‘Square Garden’, will go ahead on April 24 from 11pm BST and can be accessed via the band’s official website. There, fans can find a list of instructions on how to access the show. The festival is supporting US hunger relief charity Feeding America by encouraging donations.

100 gecs released their debut album ‘1000 gecs’ in July last year. Recently, they’ve been releasing remixes of cuts from the album, including a new version of ‘Ringtone’ featuring Rico Nasty and fellow ‘Square Garden’ acts Charli XCX and Kero Kero Bonito.

Co-headliner Charli XCX has been keeping herself busy and her fans fed during this period of isolation. Following the announcement that she’ll be spending the next month working on her new album ‘how i’m feeling now’, which is out May 15, she released its lead single ‘forever’.

She is involving fans in the album’s process in a big way, having sent out an invite for fans to be a part of the music video for ‘forever’. Additionally, she released the song’s stems so her fans can remix it.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
NME Logo

The world’s defining voice in music and pop culture since 1952.

Join Our Mailing List

Sign Up Now >

© 2020 NME is a member of the media division of BandLab Technologies.