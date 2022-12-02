100 gecs drop surprise EP ‘Snake Eyes’ and announce new album ‘10,000 gecs’

100 gecs have shared a surprise EP called ‘Snake Eyes’ and announced their new album ‘10,000 gecs’ will be released next year.

The new three-track EP from the hyper-pop duo – comprising Dylan Brady and Laura Les – includes ‘Torture Me’ featuring Skrillex, along with tracks ‘Hey Big Man’, ‘Runaway’.

You can check out the new EP below.

Advertisement

100 gecs’ second album is due out March 17, 2023, and is available to pre-order/pre-save now here.

The album will feature previously released singles ‘mememe’ and ‘Doritos & Fritos’ and will follow the duo’s 2019 debut LP ‘1000 gecs’. A remix album, ‘1000 gecs and the Tree of Clues’, followed in 2020, and featured contributions from Charli XCX, Rico Nasty, Fall Out Boy, A.G. Cook and others.

Announcing the news on Twitter earlier today (December 2), the duo followed up with a tweet that read: “Thank you for your patience.”

3 songs:

1. Hey Big Man

2. Torture Me (feat. Skrillex)

3. Runaway pic.twitter.com/vudFNt4yNI — 100 gecs (@100gecs) December 2, 2022

10,000 gecs by 100 gecs

out March 17th now available for preorder at https://t.co/jduGZdtNLU

🙂 pic.twitter.com/OWpOtmAZRn — 100 gecs (@100gecs) December 2, 2022

Thank you for your patience — 100 gecs (@100gecs) December 2, 2022

Advertisement

Last year, 100 gecs remixed Linkin Park‘s ‘One Step Closer’ as part of the 20th anniversary celebration of the band’s debut album ‘Hybrid Theory’. Brady also featured on a 10th anniversary remix of Rebecca Black‘s ‘Friday’.

In late 2020, 100 gecs featured on ‘Lonely Machines’, 3OH!3‘s first single since 2016. They also released the standalone Christmas song, ‘sympathy 4 the grinch’.

Reviewing ‘1000 Gecs & the Tree of Clues’, NME described the album as a “brain-melting, genre-crushing vision of pop’s future”, adding that it was a “brilliantly bonkers remix album”.