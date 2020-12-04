100 gecs share new Christmas ska song ‘sympathy 4 the grinch’

100 gecs have shared a new Christmas song called ‘sympathy 4 the grinch’ – listen below.

Laura Les and Dylan Brady share vocal duties on the track, which tells the story of a person who is so disappointed with their gifts that they find Santa and steal his bag.

“Never gave me a goddamn thing that I want,” the pair sing. “I was good every day but he didn’t give a fuck/This year, put the top on the back of the truck/Santa’s banging on the back of the truck.”

Advertisement

A host of artists have already lined up a series of Christmas releases including Snoop Dogg, Sam Smith, John Cooper Clarke, JMSN, Shaggy, Robbie Williams, Justin Bieber and The Cribs.

100 gecs meanwhile, recently teamed up with 3OH!3 for their comeback single ‘Lonely Machines’, which was their first since 2016’s ‘Night Sport’.

‘Lonely Machines’ is the latest in a long line of recent 100 gecs collaborations. Back in September the pair joined forces with Rico Nasty on ‘IPHONE’ before teasing yet another collaboration with the rapper.

The duo also collaborated with Fall Out Boy and more on their recent album ‘1000 Gecs & the Tree of Clues’, a remix album of their 2019 debut ‘1000 Gecs’.

Advertisement

Reviewing ‘1000 Gecs & the Tree of Clues’, NME wrote: “No sound is off limits in the glitchy, genre-splicing world of 100 gecs: Dylan Brady and Laura Les filter jarring sonics into a DIY blender to see what undefinable concoction materialises,” adding that the album provides “an exhilarating snapshot of pop’s alternative future”.