100 gecs share remix of ‘Stupid Horse’ featuring GFOTY and Count Baldor

100 gecs have enlisted GFOTY and DJ Count Baldor for a new remix of ‘Stupid Horse’, taken from their forthcoming remix album ‘1000 Gecs and the Tree of Clues’.

They’ve also share a frighteningly-animated music video in which GFOTY and Count Baldor play 100 gecs, watched on a television by Simpsons-esque avators of the real duo. Watch it below:

GFOTY alters the original titular lyric of “Stupid horse/just fell out of the porsche”, to include a new vast array of animals: “Stupid sheep, I just fell out of the Jeep/Stole the money in your bank account, oh no/Stupid goat, I just fell out of the boat/Stole the money in your bank account“.

The forthcoming ‘1000 Gecs and the Tree of Clues’ remix album is based on the PC Music duo’s 2019 debut ‘1000 gecs’. So far, 100 gecs have shared new versions of ‘Gec 2 Ü’ featuring Dorian Electra, ‘Ringtone’ with Charli XCX, Rico Nasty and Kero Kero Bonito, and ‘Money Machine’ featuring fellow PC Music artist A.G. Cook.

One half of 100 gecs, Dylan Brady, recently helped produce Charli XCX’s quarantine album ‘how i’m feeling now’, alongside A. G. Cook and BJ Burton. In a four-star review, NME called it “a wonky pop record perfectly encapsulates the disorientating mood of our current, bizarre times”.