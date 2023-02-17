100 Gecs share thrashing new single ‘Hollywood Baby’, reveal ‘10,000 Gecs’ tracklist

100 Gecs have returned with another preview of their long-awaited second album, ‘10,000 Gecs’ – a fiery pop-punk belter called ‘Hollywood Baby’ – alongside details of the full record’s tracklisting.

The new tune has been a recent staple of the hyperpop duo’s live show, having been consistently featured on their setlists since late 2021. It builds on the jammy alt-rock sound of previous singles ‘mememe’ and ‘Doritos & Fritos’ – both of which will also appear on ‘10,000 Gecs’ – with ripping electric guitars, adrenalised drum fills and huge, stadium rock-esque choruses.

Through their signature filter of redlined pitch-shifting and aggressive AutoTune, Laura Les and Dylan Brady chant on the chorus: “I’m going crazy / Little tiny Hollywood baby / Brand new Mercedes / I’ve been in the crib going crazy.”

‘Hollywood Baby’ arrives alongside an expectedly bonkers music video, wherein Les and Brady set off a slew of fireworks in their cramped apartment, jamming out to the song as they’re drowned in sparks and occasionally blown up.

Take a look at the video below:

Revealed alongside the release of ‘Hollywood Baby’ was the full 10-song tracklist to ‘10,000 Gecs’ – the follow-up to 2019’s ‘1000 Gecs’ and its subsequent ‘Tree Of Clues’ remix album – which is set to arrive on March 17 via Dog Show Records and Atlantic.

In addition to the aforementioned trio of singles, the 27-minute LP will feature other fan-favourites like ‘757’, ‘Billy Knows Jamie’, ‘One Million Dollars’ and ‘I Got My Tooth Removed’ (now titled ‘I Got My Tooth’), as well as an updated version of the rare deep cut ‘Frog On The Floor’.

Absent, however, will be tracks like ‘Fallen 4 Ü’ and ‘What’s That Smell?’ – another two songs that 100 Gecs have performed frequently over the past few years – as well as the songs that appeared on last year’s surprise EP ‘Snake Eyes’.

Only two of the tracks on ‘10,000 Gecs’ will be completely new to diehard fans: opener ‘Dumbest Girl Alive’ and ‘The Most Wanted Person In The United States’. According to the album’s liner notes, the former samples the iconic THX “deep note”, while the latter will feature samples of ‘Insane In The Membrane’ by Cypress Hill and a snippet of dialogue from Scary Movie.

Have a read through the full tracklist below:

1. ‘Dumbest Girl Alive’

2. ‘757’

3. ‘Hollywood Baby’

4. ‘Frog On The Floor’

5. ‘Doritos & Fritos’

6. ‘Billy Knows Jamie’

7. ‘One Million Dollars’

8. ‘The Most Wanted Person In The United States’

9. ‘I Got My Tooth’

10. ‘mememe’

‘10,000 Gecs’ was initially primed for release in early 2022, before being pushed back by a full year to accomodate for tracklist changes and sample clearances. 100 Gecs will tour it across North America starting next month, with 30 gigs on the itinerary between Thursday April 4 and Sunday May 21 – see here for all the dates and ticketing info.