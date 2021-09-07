100 gecs tease new album ‘10000 gecs’ on social media

100 gecs have teased new music is on the way, with the experimental duo taking to social media to announce a new album, ‘10000 gecs’.

Details on the project are threadbare thus far, though it comes a couple of months after the band announced a North American ‘10000 gecs’ tour for October through to December. in their announcement, the duo also said the album would be coming to a “theater near u”.

Continuing the naming convention the duo began with their 2016 ‘100 gecs’ EP, the forthcoming album will follow on from 2019’s ‘1000 gecs’ and its subsequent remix album, last year’s ‘1000 gecs and the Tree of Clues’.

‘1000 Gecs and the Tree of Clues’ arrived in July of last year and featured collaborations with the likes of Charli XCX, Rico Nasty, Fall Out Boy and more. In a four-star review, NME called the album a “brain-melting, genre-crushing vision of pop’s future” upon its release.

Since then, bandmates Dylan Brady and Laura Les have both kept busy with separate material. Brady produced a 10th-anniversary remix of Rebecca Black’s ‘Friday’ in February, and Les released a solo single, ‘Haunted’, in March.

The duo also remixed Linkin Park’s classic ‘One Step Closer’ as part of the 20th anniversary celebrations of the nu metal band’s debut album, ‘Hybrid Theory’.