100 more names added to The Great Escape 2024 line-up

100 more artists have been added to the line-up of The Great Escape 2024.

The annual Brighton festival featuring up-and-coming artists from across the world – taking place from May 15-18 this year – has added a host of acts spanning pop, electronic, punk, rap and more.

The latest additions include hyper-pop sibling duo Frost Children, US indie-sleaze champion The Dare, electronic trio Fcukers, alongside the likes of Muireann Bradley, Jambinai, Tamara & The Dreams and many more.

Further alternative and indie acts announced on the line-up include Flat Party, The Shambolics, Bnny and Soft Launch, while rock and metal additions include Southern River Band, Joe & The Shitboys, Aggrasoppar, Alien Chicks and more.

The festival will host more than 450 rising artists across 35 plus walkable venues, and tickets can be purchased now from here.

Check out the full line-up poster below and check out it out in full here.

“Synonymous with new music discovery and acting as a springboard for rising artists, The Great Escape is the festival for new music,” reads a press statement.

Alongside performances The Great Escape has revealed details of 2024’s first TGE Presents show, in partnership with Ticketmaster New Music. The free entry show takes place on February 22, and is set to be headlined by Flat Party, with support from Saloon Dion and Velvetine. It will mark the first in a series of monthly gigs set to be held at London’s Old Blue Last in the lead up to the festival.

Last year, NME named artists including Bellah, Big Wett, Dolores Forever, Mae Stephens and Sam Akpro among the best new acts at The Great Escape 2023.

Another highlight was Picture Parlour’s set at The Great Escape, which NME said in a four-star review was full of “gasp-inducing rock’n’roll thrills”.

2023 also saw The Pretenders kick off their intimate UK club tour at The Great Escape festival, where they debuted new songs.