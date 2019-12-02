12 days of Christmas: Pearl Jam’s holiday songs available to stream for first time

Pearl Jam have announced a music series, ’12 Days of Pearl Jam’, that will see their holiday singles hit digital streaming platforms for the first time.

The American alt-rockers will share a different song for each day for the next 12 days in the run up to Christmas. Today’s entry (December 2) is ‘Let Me Sleep (Christmas Time)’, which was Pearl Jam’s first-ever holiday song – originally released in 1991.

The ’12 Days of Pearl Jam’ campaign stems from the band’s long-running fan club, Ten Club, which over the years has rewarded members with exclusive vinyl singles. The singles were initially posted out during the Christmas break but in the years the first instalment (1991) the delivery of subsequent singles has been intermittent.

Songs from ’12 Days of Pearl Jam’ will be included later on a seasonal playlist found on Spotify.

Further details on the project, including an official tracklist, are yet to have been publicly announced.

Listen to ‘Let Me Sleep (Christmas Time)’ below:

In related news, Pearl Jam have announced a concert at BST Hyde Park in 2020.

Eddie Vedder and co. will be supported by Pixies and White Reaper with more acts to follow. Tickets will go on sale from Saturday December 7 and you can buy them here.