Here are all the winners of the 13th Circle Chart Music Awards

The 13th Circle Chart Music Awards were held recently, with NewJeans taking home the most accolades during the ceremony – view the full list of winners below.

On January 10, the 13th Circle Chart Music Awards was held at the at Busan Exhibition and Convention Center in Busan, South Korea. Hosted by SUPER JUNIOR‘s Leeteuk, STAYC‘s Sieun and ZEROBASEONE‘s Seok Matthew, the awards ceremony honoured the best South Korean music released from December 2022 to November 2023.

NewJeans were the biggest winners of the night, bringing home four awards for Artist of the Year (Digital), Artist of the Year (Global Streaming), Artist of the Year (Unique Listeners) and Music Steady Seller of the Year.

Advertisement

Other girl groups to take home multiple trophies include (G)I-DLE (three awards), IVE (three awards), NiziU (two awards) and LE SSERAFIM (two awards).

NCT Dream, SEVENTEEN and BTS‘ Jungkook also took home three awards each. NCT Dream brought home the night’s top honours, the Digital Album of the Year award for ‘ISTJ’, as well as Artist of the Year (Album) and World K-pop Star.

Meanwhile, SEVENTEEN were awarded with Artist of the Year (Album), Retail Album of the Year and KiT Album of the Year. Elsewhere, BTS’ Jungkook took home three trophies, for Artist of the Year (Digital), Artist of the Year (Global Streaming) and Artist of the Year (Album).

See the full list of winners for the 13th Circle Chart Music Awards below:

Digital Album of the Year

NCT DREAM – ‘ISTJ’

Artist of the Year (Digital)

aespa – ‘Spicy’

(G)I-DLE – ‘Queencard’

IVE – ‘I Am’

Jisoo – ‘Flower’

Jungkook – ‘Seven’

LE SSERAFIM – ‘Unforgiven’

Lim Young-woong – ‘Grain of Sand’

NewJeans – ‘Ditto’

NCT Dream – ‘Candy’

SEVENTEEN – ‘Super’

Artist of the Year (Album)

aespa – ‘My World’

ENHYPEN – ‘Orange Blood’

IVE – ‘I’VE MINE’

Jungkook – ‘Golden’

NCT Dream – ‘ISTJ’

SEVENTEEN – ‘Seventeenth Heaven’

Stray Kids – ‘5-STAR’

Tomorrow X Together – ‘The Name Chapter: Freefall’

V – ‘Layover’

ZEROBASEONE – ‘Youth in the Shade’

Artist of the Year (Global Streaming)

Advertisement

aespa – ‘Spicy’

BTS – ‘Take Two’

(G)I-DLE – ‘Queencard’

IVE – ‘I Am’

Jimin – ‘Like Crazy’

Jisoo – ‘Flower’

Jungkook – ‘Seven’

LE SSERAFIM – ‘Unforgiven’

NewJeans – ‘Super Shy’

SEVENTEEN – ‘Super’

Artist of the Year (Unique Listeners)

aespa – ‘Spicy’

AKMU – ‘Love Lee’

(G)I-DLE – ‘Queencard’

IVE – ‘I AM’

Jisoo – ‘Flower’

Jungkook – ‘Seven’

LE SSERAFIM – ‘Unforgiven’

NCT Dream – ‘Candy’

NewJeans – ‘Ditto’

SEVENTEEN – ‘Super’

Rookie of the Year (Album)

BOYNEXTDOOR – ‘Why..’

EVNNE – ‘Target: Me’

Hwang Young-woong – ‘Fall and yearning’

RIIZE – ‘Get a Guitar’

ZEROBASEONE – ‘Youth in the Shade’

Rookie of the Year (Global Streaming)

BABYMONSTER – ‘Batter Up’

BOYNEXTDOOR – ‘But Sometimes’

KISS OF LIFE – ‘Shhh’

RIIZE – ‘Get A Guitar’

ZEROBASEONE – ‘In Bloom’

Rookie of the Year (Unique Listeners)

BABYMONSTER – ’Batter Up‘

BOYNEXTDOOR – ‘But Sometimes’

Plave – ’The 6th Summer‘

RIIZE – ‘Get A Guitar’

ZEROBASEONE – ’In Bloom‘

Retail Album of the Year

SEVENTEEN – FML’

KiT Album of the Year

SEVENTEEN

Music Steady Seller of the Year

NewJeans- ‘Hype Boy’

New Icon of the Year

Hwasa – ‘I Love My Body’

STAYC – ‘Teddy Bear’

V Coloring of the Year

AKMU

New Artist of the Next Generation

KISS OF LIFE

NiziU

World K-Pop Star

NCT DREAM

Social Hot Star of the Year

BLACKPINK

VIAJE Global Popularity Award

ZEROBASEONE’s Zhang Hao

MuBeat Global Choice Award (Male)

Lim Young-woong

MuBeat Global Choice Award (Female)

NiziU

Busan Is Good Award

AKMU

KyoungSeo

Genre of the Year (Ballad)

Parc Jae-jung – ‘Let’s Say Goodbye’

Genre of the Year (Trot)

Lee Chan-won – ‘Wish Lanterns’

Genre of the Year (J-Pop)

imase – ‘Night Dancer’

Song of the Year in International Pop

Charlie Puth – ‘Dangerously’

Composer of the Year

250

Lyricist of the Year

Gigi

Performance Director of the Year

Park So-yeon

Visual Director of the Year

Kim Hye-soo

Musical Instrument Performer of the Year

Hareem

Chorus Performer of the Year

Perrie