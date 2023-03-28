140 new artists added to The Great Escape 2023 line-up

The Great Escape festival has today (March 28) added more than 100 new artists to its 2023 line-up, including Yonaka and Coach Party.

The three-day festival is set to take place between May 10 and May 13 and will be based across over 35 venues across Brighton.

In a new update, the festival organisers have today confirmed that 140 new artists will attend the mammoth event. The new additions will join over 250 musicians that have already been announced.

Advertisement

Alt-rock band Coach Party are among the newly announced acts, as is the British rock four-piece, Yonaka.

Other acts from across all genres are also now set to perform at the Brighton-based event – which provides a platform for emerging artists and underground acts. This includes indie band The Goa Express and South African singer Moonchild Sanelly.

New underground rap artist, Songer is also part of the newly-expanded line-up. Last week, Songer – whose real name is James Songer – was featured on NME Radar’s Breakout series following the release of his third album, ‘Skala’.

Discussing the release, NME described ‘Skala’ as his “most upbeat, self-assured project yet”, adding that it proved that the artist “stands unapologetically outside the London bubble”.

Other artists that have been announced for The Great Escape line-up include Vlure, The Native, Jazmin Bean and Modernlove. They join previously announced artists including The Big Moon, Sad Night Dynamite, Willie J Healey and The Pretenders. Find remaining tickets here.

Advertisement

Maisie Peters and Arlo Parks are also set to appear the 2023 edition of the festival and each will perform a spotlight show. Peter’s set is scheduled for 7:30 pm on Friday (May 12) and Park’s gig will take place at 7 pm on Saturday (May 13). Tickets for both individual performances have now sold-out.

Alongside their appearance at The Great Escape, The Pretenders are also set to embark on a series of live shows this spring. The tour will span several dates in the UK and Ireland, kicking off at Nottingham’s Rescue Rooms on May 13 and concluding in Belfast on May 23.

The band will also share their 12th studio album ‘Relentless’ later this year. The LP will mark their first full-length release since 2020’s ‘Hate For Sale’ – currently, no release date has been confirmed.