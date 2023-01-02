‘1899’ cancelled by Netflix after one season: “That’s life”

Netflix sci-fi mystery series 1899 has been cancelled after one season.

The series, about a passenger ship that was heading from London to New York, launched on the streaming service in November.

Today (January 2) however, its creators Baran bo Odar and Jantje Freise shared a statement confirming that it will not be renewed for a second season.

They wrote: “With a heavy heart we have to tell you that 1899 will not be renewed. We would have loved to finish this incredible journey with a second and third season as we did with Dark. But sometimes things don’t turn out the way you planned. That’s life.”

“We know this will disappoint millions of fans out there. But we want to thank you from the bottom of our hearts that you were a part of this wonderful adventure. We love you. Never forget.”

Since the news was confirmed, fan websites on Twitter and beyond have set up a petition to urge Netflix to reconsider the cancellation.

After its release, 1899 racked up an impressive critics score of 80 per cent on Rotten Tomatoes, whilst the audience score ranks at 77 per cent. It stars some familiar faces from other Netflix international hits, such as Dark (Andreas Pietschmann) and The Rain (Lucas Lynggaard Tønnesen). The series also stars the likes of Dunkirk actor Aneurin Barnard and Hail Ceasar’s Emily Beecham.

A synopsis for 1899 reads: “A migrant steamship heads west to leave the old continent. The passengers, a mixed bag of European origins, united by their hopes and dreams for the new century and their future abroad. But their journey takes an unexpected turn when they discover another migrant ship adrift on the open sea.”