1919 frontman Rio Goldhammer running for Mayor of West Yorkshire

Rio Goldhammer, frontman of post-punks 1919, has announced his plan to run for Mayor of West Yorkshire.

The vote for the position is set to take place on Thursday May 6, 2021, in line with a number of local elections across the UK.

In his statement announcing his bid, Goldhammer wrote: “The Metro Mayor should be considered, as Dan Jarvis stated, an interim position. I pledge to serve a single term, and to use this role to fight for a One Yorkshire devolution deal.

“I am committed to ensuring long-term goals for developing transport infrastructure, employment opportunities, affordable housing, and a green future for the people of West Yorkshire. However, there are issues that can be addressed immediately by a candidate with the determination to act.”

Read Goldhammer’s point-by-point plan for Mayor below.

• End “No children or DSS” rental restrictions immediately.

• End all eviction and repossession orders for those in financial difficulty.

• Work with local lenders to remove the minimum property value for residential mortgages in West Yorkshire. Often this is set at £50000, ruling out a significant number of properties in our region which could be affordable to lower income families and individuals.

• End all detention and deportation of asylum claimants and refugees.

• Establish (or re-establish) a law centre in every local authority, to ensure access to justice irrespective of income.

• Introduce a 5-10% levy on independent school fees to support poorer schools in the region.

He added: “I have spent my life in Yorkshire, but my grandad was a Polish refugee and my nan a navy nurse from Glasgow. I am not a career politician; I am a teacher from a single-parent family. I am determined to fight racism, homophobia, poverty, injustice, and work towards a fair and prosperous Yorkshire for all.”

Bradford punks 1919 formed in 1980, before disbanding in 1986. Goldhammer became the band’s vocalist upon their reformation in 2014.

Since then, the band have released two albums, 2017’s ‘Bloodline’ and last year’s ‘Futurecide’.