The 1975 announce UK and Ireland arena tour for 2020

Bring it on.

The 1975 have announced a massive arena tour of UK and Ireland for 2020.

As the Manchester band prepare to unveil fourth album ‘Notes On A Conditional Form’, they’ll hit the road in February – with a London show (February 21) coinciding with the record’s release day.

Check out the dates in full below, ahead of tickets going on sale here.

February 2020

15 – Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham

16 – Utilita Arena, Newcastle

17 – First Direct Arena, Leeds

19 – Bournemouth International Centre, Bournemouth

21 – The O2 Arena, London

23 – Motorpoint Arena, Cardiff

25 – Birmingham Arena, Birmingham

26 – M&S Bank Arena, Liverpool

28 – Manchester Arena, Manchester

29 – P&J Live Arena, Aberdeen

March 2020

1 – SSE Hydro, Glasgow

3 – 3Arena, Dublin

The tour confirmation comes after the band unveiled ‘People’ last month – described by NME as “a bone-rattling rallying cry for humankind to sort their shit out”.

“‘People’ is the band’s heaviest and most confrontational moment yet. On it, the band finally embracing their love of cult US hardcore bands, for a thundering punk-rock slapper, that whiffs of the same strain as desert-dudes Queens of The Stone Age, via the pop sensibilities of Elastica. It’s electrifying stuff,” NME wrote.

The first track from the record came in the form of ‘The 1975’ – which saw the band teaming up with climate change activist Greta Thunberg.