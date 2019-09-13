The 1975 announce UK and Ireland arena tour for 2020

Bring it on.
The 1975 have announced a massive arena tour of UK and Ireland for 2020.
As the Manchester band prepare to unveil fourth album ‘Notes On A Conditional Form’, they’ll hit the road in February – with a London show (February 21) coinciding with the record’s release day.
Check out the dates in full below, ahead of tickets going on sale here.
February 2020
15 – Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham
16 – Utilita Arena, Newcastle
17 – First Direct Arena, Leeds
19 – Bournemouth International Centre, Bournemouth
21 – The O2 Arena, London
23 – Motorpoint Arena, Cardiff
25 – Birmingham Arena, Birmingham
26 – M&S Bank Arena, Liverpool
28 – Manchester Arena, Manchester
29 – P&J Live Arena, Aberdeen
March 2020
1 – SSE Hydro, Glasgow
3 – 3Arena, Dublin
The tour confirmation comes after the band unveiled ‘People’ last month – described by NME as “a bone-rattling rallying cry for humankind to sort their shit out”.
The first track from the record came in the form of ‘The 1975’ – which saw the band teaming up with climate change activist Greta Thunberg.