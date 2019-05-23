Seven artists received the special awards as well as the regular winners at the songwriting awards ceremony

Seven artists, including The 1975, Mariah Carey, and Wiley, have been recognised at the Ivor Novello 2019 and awarded special ‘Gift Of The Academy’ awards.

The annual ceremony that celebrates songwriting took place earlier today (May 23) at London’s Grosvenor House.

As well as handing out awards to those who were victorious in traditional categories such as Best Album and Best Contemporary Song – for which the nominees were announced last month – special prizes were given out in a handful of other categories.

The 1975 were given the award for Songwriters Of The Year, with The Academy saying: “All at once daring, vulnerable and recklessly honest, The 1975’s songwriting on ‘A Brief Inquiry into Online Relationships’ stands out as a vivid picture of modernity. These songs are a quintessential snapshot of the emotional complexities of life in the here and now, but with all the hallmarks of a body of work that will stand the test of time.”

Wiley was given The Ivors Inspiration Award for his part in shaping grime, and Mariah Carey was awarded the PRS For Music Special International Award in recognition of her career as “one of the biggest selling artists of all time.”

In a message accepting the award, Carey said: “I rarely get acknowledged for my songwriting, which is the core of who I am, so I thank you so much for this incredible, incredible honour.”

Elsewhere at the Ivor Novello Awards, IDLES took home the award for Best Album for ‘Joy As An Act Of Resistance’, and Radiohead’s Jonny Greenwood won Best Original Film Score for Phantom Thread.

The full list of winners at the Ivor Novello 2019 is as follows:

The Ivors Jazz Award

Django Bates

The PRS For Music Special International Award

Mariah Carey

The Ivors Inspiration Award

Wiley

Songwriters Of The Year

The 1975

Outstanding Song Collection

Dido

International Achievement

Deep Purple



PRS For Music Outstanding Contribution To British Music

Richard Ashcroft

Best Album

IDLES – ‘Joy As An Act Of Resistance’

Best Original Film Score

Jonny Greenwood – Phantom Thread

Best Original Video Game Score

Robin Beanland – Sea Of Thieves

PRS For Most Performed Work

Julia Bunetta, Dan Caplen, Macklemore, John Ryan, and Jamie Scott – ‘These Days’

Best Television Soundtrack

Natasha Khan & Dominik Scherrer – Requiem

Best Song Musically and Lyrically

Ben Howard – ‘Nica Libres At Dusk’

Best Contemporary Song

The 1975 – ‘Love It If We Made It’

Speaking to NME ahead of the ceremony, Ghetts said there was a long way to go on the way black women are perceived. He described his song ‘Black Rose’ with Kojey Radical, which was nominated for Best Contemporary Song, as “a letter from us to you… our black women that we forget to love as often as they love us”.