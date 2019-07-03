The 1975’s Matty Healy opens up on his beef with Imagine Dragons

"You're a millionaire in a huge band. You don't say, oh, I'm gonna do this, and also can I be void of criticism?"

The 1975‘s Matty Healy has opened up about the beef between his band and Imagine Dragons.

The bad blood between the two bands began in 2017, when Healy said: “Songs like ‘Radioactive’ by Imagine Dragons, it might as well be called ‘Pikachu Banana’. It’s nothingness.”

Earlier this year, Imagine Dragons frontman Dan Reynolds then posted an impassioned series of posts to Instagram, detailing the struggles he went through after reading all the negative comments from other bands about Imagine Dragons.

“I’ve gotten over the fact that guys in other bands (The 1975, Foster The People, Smashing Pumpkins, Slipknot etc.) feel a need to talk badly about my band for whatever reason,” he said. “I don’t feel anger towards them actually, just more of a sadness that this industry embraces, even celebrates this mentality.”

But Healy has now responded once more as he appeared on Chicago radio station WKQX and spoke about the troubles of creating physical music.

He said: “I think [doing something about it] should be the burden of any decent artist. There’s no point now in taking up so much space.”

I think maybe I’ve been accused of having a go at people about that,” he continued, hinting at the existing beef with the US rock titans.

“Did you see that guy from Imagine Dragons? He went online quite recently and was kind of like ‘Everybody’s slagging off my band and saying that we’re, like, not good enough’ or whatever, and he was like ‘Billy Corgan said it, and Matty from The 1975 said it’, and I was like… bro, I didn’t say that. And even if I did say that, why do you care? You’re a millionaire in a huge band. You don’t say, oh, I’m gonna do this, and also can I be void of criticism? It’s like… no. But that’s not my point. My point wasn’t that Imagine Dragons aren’t… I don’t care.

“If you’re that big – the biggest alternative band in America, radio-play wise – and you’re not saying anything in your music, you’re just saying words… “radioactive, woah-oh-oh-oh-oh”… do you know what I mean? What’s the point? If you can tell me what the point is, apart from escapism. We’re rubbish with protest music as a society nowadays. Look at 9-11. That was so hard for the country to deal with, and everyone’s listening to Jack Johnson and Norah Jones, because people didn’t want to deal with reality. We have to deal with reality now. So I see that guy from Imagine Dragons get up on stage the other week at Billboard Music Awards and started talking about conversion therapy and how it was bullshit and we needed to stop it, and I thought, there we go, good, use your platform. I’m not gonna slag you off for that…”

The 1975 headline this year’s Reading & Leeds Festivals alongside Post Malone, Twenty One Pilots and Foo Fighters.

Earlier today, a leak apparently revealed that the band will be releasing new music on 17th August.