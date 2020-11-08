The 1975’s Matty Healy has shared a new playlist to celebrate Joe Biden’s victory in the US presidential election.

The Democratic candidate was declared the winner of the 2020 race yesterday (November 7) following the election on Tuesday (3). He will be inaugurated into the White House alongside Vice President-elect Kamala Harris on January 20, 2021.

In a new post on Instagram, Healy shared a beige image with black text that read: “Joe Biden has won and now we are vibing.” The playlist bears the same title and features 25 songs including Stevie Wonder’s ‘Isn’t She Lovely’, Earth, Wind & Fire’s ‘In The Stone’, and Whitney Houston’s ‘Million Dollar Bill’.

Listen to the near-two-hour playlist below now.

Healy isn’t the only star to have marked Biden’s election as President-elect with a playlist. Arcade Fire compiled a handful of songs yesterday for their own victory playlist, titled ‘Return Of The Jedi’.

Biden gave his first speech since the election results were declared last night at an event in Wilmington, Delaware. He used his time to call for unity across America and an end to “this grim era of demonisation” in the country.

Harris also spoke at the event, paying tribute to all the women who “paved the way” for her to take up office as VP. She will be the first woman and first woman of colour to hold the title in America.

Meanwhile, The 1975 frontman is said to be working on a solo project, according to his mum Denise Welch. The actor and TV personality spoke briefly of his plans in a recent interview.