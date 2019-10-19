Could it be a new single?

It looks like The 1975 have something new coming next week if Matty Healy’s latest Instagram post is anything to go by.

Teasing what could be a new single from the Manchester-based band, who are set to release their fourth studio album, ‘Notes On A Conditional Form’. on February 21, 2020, Healy posted an image to Instagram with the caption “// 5 D A Y S // L O V E.”

The image includes a large number five, an abbreviation of the title of their upcoming album, and in smaller print the band’s name, ‘Notes On A Conditional Form’, ‘MUSIC FOR CARS’, which is the name of the era Healy says both the new album and the band’s previous album, ‘A Brief Inquiry Into Online Relationships’, belong to, and a serial number: DH00662.

See the post below:

Last month, The 1975 announced an arena tour of UK and Ireland in 2020 to support their forthcoming album, ‘Notes On A Conditional Form’. The Manchester group are expected to hit the road in February, marking the record’s release day with a London show (February 21).

Meanwhile, The 1975‘s Matty Healy has praised the spirit of climate activist Greta Thunberg, hailing her “the most punk person he’s ever met”.

Thunberg has become a global figurehead of ongoing protests to fight climate change, making headlines with her rousing speech to the UN last week. The band recently teamed up with Thunberg on ‘The 1975’ – a spoken word essay about the effects of climate change and the opening track from their forthcoming album ‘Notes On A Conditional Form’. All proceeds for the track will go to environmental campaign group Extinction Rebellion.