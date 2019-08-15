The 1975’s Matty Healy defies strict anti-LGBTQ laws as he kisses male fan in Dubai

"I don’t think we’ll be allowed back due to my ‘behaviour’."

The 1975‘s Matty Healy kissed a male fan during a show in Dubai last night, defying strict anti-LGBTQ laws in the Arab state.

As the band performed their first show in Dubai, Healy left the stage during ‘Loving Someone’ and kissed the male fan after he had asked the singer to marry him.

Footage of the moment shows Healy inviting the fan to hug him, before the pair share a quick kiss. Homosexuality is illegal in Dubai and is punishable with up to 10 years in jail.

Posting on Twitter after the show, he wrote: “Thank you Dubai you were so amazing. I don’t think we’ll be allowed back due to my ‘behaviour’ but know that I love you and I wouldn’t have done anything differently given the chance again.”

He added: “But who knows maybe they will let me back in let’s just wait and see :).”

The Manchester band are outspoken advocates for LGBTQ rights and last year donated money to help establish London’s first LGBTQ+ Community Centre. The band’s donation helped the centre reach its £50k fundraising target.

“I am a bit wary of talking about it because I don’t want to appear to be virtue-signalling, but me and the others in the band all felt it was obviously a good thing to put our money towards,” Healy said at the time.

In other news, Healy recently revealed that he’s working with Charli XCX on a new tune.