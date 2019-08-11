The 1975’s Matty Healy shares details of a collaboration with Charli XCX

"Charli XCX is a fucking force"

The 1975‘s Matty Healy has shared details of a new collaboration he has with Charli XCX.

In a series of tweets posted last night (August 10), Healy first proclaimed Charli XCX “a fucking force” because she wrote Pop 2 in a week, before adding that he had sent the ‘Boom Clap’ hitmaker a beat.

“Sent her a beat at like 5pm yesterday,” Healy’s tweet began, “and woke up this morning to a HIT. A MONSTER TUNE!!”

He added: “I’m prolific but she’s on some shit @charli_xcx”

See the tweet below:

One fan asked whether or not Healy or The 1975 would be featured on the track, to which he replied: “Not sure yet but me and Rome and George produced.”

Seemingly hyped about what Charli XCX did on the track, after correcting his spelling of the pop star’s name, Healy then tweeted: “CHARLI !!! WITH NO ‘E’ BITCH.”

Meanwhile, The 1975 and Billie Eilish have topped a new list of the biggest-selling cassette releases, with sales of the old-school format at their highest in 15 years.

Following the recent resurgence of vinyl, many vintage-loving music fans have also turned back to tape as their go-to medium. According to a new report from the Official Charts Company, the popularity of albums in their plastic cassette form is continuing to grow.