The 1975’s Matty Healy voices support for Iranian teenager facing 16 years in prison: “Yasaman’s cruel punishment is part of a wider crackdown on women”

The 1975’s Matty Healy has voiced his support for a teenager who is currently facing 16 years in prison in Iran.

Yasaman Aryanı was arrested and charged with “inciting and facilitating corruption and prostitution” after a video of her and her mother taking off their veils in Iran on a women-only train carriage went viral.

Now, Healy has spoken of his support of Aryanı in a new post on Instagram that has been re-shared by Amnesty International. He said: “It was International Women’s Day 2019 when Yasaman and her mother took off their headscarves and walked through a women-only train carriage in Tehran, handing out flowers.

“Yasaman spoke of her hopes for a future when all women would have the freedom to choose what to wear, “me without the hijab and you with the hijab”. After a video of this went viral, Yasaman was arrested and charged with “inciting and facilitating corruption and prostitution” through promoting “unveiling”. After the authorities held Yasaman in solitary confinement and threatened to arrest her family if she didn’t “repent”, they sentenced her to 16 years in prison. She is required to serve 10 years of this sentence.”

He continued: “Yasaman’s cruel punishment is part of a wider crackdown on women campaigning against discriminatory forced veiling laws in Iran. The Iranian authorities must not be allowed to rob Yasaman of the best years of her life – simply because she believes women should have the right to choose what they wear.” You can see the full post below.

Healy later added: “Any society that does not put women at the forefront of their agenda is not only shameful, it’s also ignorant of the fact that a functioning society and economy is dependent on women being empowered.

“All ideas, nations and institutions that are not empowering women and guaranteeing them an equal role in society must be challenged actively.”

Earlier this year, Healy spoke out about women’s rights whilst on stage in Alabama, where he challenged the state’s controversial ruling which made all abortions illegal at any stage of a pregnancy.

In his speech at Hangout Music Festival in Alabama, Healy said: “The reason I’m so angry is because I don’t believe [the ban] is about the preservation of life, I believe it’s about the controlling of women.”

He went on to criticise those who passed the law, saying “you are not men of God, you are simply misogynistic wankers.”

He added: “You know what else is important? Freedom for women to do with their reproductive organs what they want.”