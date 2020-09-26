2 Chainz and Big Boi compete in ‘Family Feud’ showdown

2 Chainz and Big Boi are the latest artists to face off in a new instalment of Celebrity Family Feud.

The hip hop heavyweights went head to head on this week’s (September 24) episode of the much-loved game show. Long-running host Steve Harvey presented questions to both teams, 2 Chainz’s ‘Real U’ and Big Boi’s ‘Patton Clan’. Watch the clip below.

2 Chainz featured members of his label T.R.U. (The Real University) as part of his team, including Atlanta rapper Worl and long-time mentee Hott LockedN. Meanwhile, Big Boi invited his extended family to the show, including his mother, son, and two cousins.

The $25,000 prize was awarded to 2 Chainz’s team and donated to the TRU Foundation, a charity which aims to create life-changing moments and build positive outcomes for the next generation.

Recent episodes of Celebrity Family Feud have featured Fall Out Boy versus Weezer in an emo-rock showdown and actors Ray Romano versus Brad Garrett for an Everybody Loves Raymond mini-reunion.

It’s been a busy year for 2 Chainz, who last month announced his forthcoming studio album ‘So Help Me God’, dropped a music video for ‘Money Maker’ with Lil Wayne on September 12, and featured on the deluxe version of Lil Wayne’s ‘Tha Carter V’, shared yesterday (September 25).

Elsewhere, Big Boi recently teased a collaboration with the famously elusive Kate Bush and teamed up with long-time collaborator Sleepy Brown on ‘Can’t Sleep’ back in June.