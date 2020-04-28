2 Chainz donates meals to the homeless instead of reopening Atlanta restaurant

2 Chainz has donated more than 100 meals to the homeless in lieu of reopening his Atlanta restaurants for dine-in service.

Posting on Instagram, 2 Chainz said he shared meals with Atlanta’s homeless population yesterday (April 27). He also offered free meals outside his restaurant’s downtown location to customers who were physically distancing from each other in line. As TMZ reported, customers were given garlic chicken pasta and water.

2 Chainz and his business partner Snoop Dillard currently operate the Escobar Restaurant and Tapas in Atlanta. The team were planning on reopening the restaurant for dine-in service on Monday April 27 as the state began loosening restrictions put in place to curb the spread of COVID-19. If businesses were to reopen, Georgia Governor Brian Kemp said social distancing measures would still need to be in place and employees would be required to wear face coverings.

However, the duo quickly reconsidered the plan to reopen, with Dillard telling TMZ: “After careful consideration, we are not going to open our restaurants on Monday. It has not officially been decided when we will start having dine-in service.” The restaurants are still open for take-out services.

Closing down the establishment meant furloughing 80 per cent of the staff, TMZ reported, with sales dropping by 95 per cent during the shutdown.