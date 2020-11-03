2 Chainz endorses Biden-Harris administration: “They offer something different”

2 Chainz has expressed his support for the Biden-Harris administration ahead of tonight’s US presidential election.

The rapper took to the stage at the former president Barack Obama’s rally in Atlanta yesterday (November 2), where he told the crowd that Joe Biden and vice presidental candidate Kamala Harris would offer America “something different” should they be elected.

“I speak on being different. I speak on embracing being different. And without further ado, ‘I’m Different’,” he said before performing his 2012 track. You can watch the footage below.

Later, 2 Chainz shared an image of himself and Obama – revealing that meeting the former POTUS was “something to scratch off my bucket list”. He also posted a video of his family elbow bumping Obama while wearing protective face masks.

Rapper 2 Chainz describes Biden & Harris as different, transitioning from that into his song “I’m Different.” pic.twitter.com/2AptGfoNyD — The Recount (@therecount) November 2, 2020

Mannnnnnnnnnn some of yal know how jelly I been over the years not meeting Obama, but that is now history and something to scratch off my bucket list 🙌🏿💙🙏🏿💯💪🏿#VOTE pic.twitter.com/GAmgVkxSeW — Tity Boi (2 Chainz) (@2chainz) November 2, 2020

“I know that I’m one of the best artists out, but I’m also one of the best dads/husband/son! I was excited to meet Barack Obama and even more excited to have my fam wit me,” Chainz wrote beneath the footage.

Other musicians to have recently endorsed Biden include Taylor Swift, Bruce Springsteen, Eminem, Lady Gaga, Stevie Wonder and Nine Inch Nails. It is being reported that Donald Trump is behind in the final national polls ahead of tonight’s result.

2 Chainz’ appears on the recently released ‘Nah Nah Nah’ remix from Kanye West, who’s also continuing his presidential bid. In a series of tweets posted overnight, West vowed to “cure homelessness and hunger” should he become POTUS.