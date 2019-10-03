2 Chainz has a dig at Tekashi 6ix9ine for ‘ratting’ while on the streets of New York

The ATLien is the latest in a long line of artists not impressed with the 'GUMMO' rapper

Rapper 2 Chainz took to social media yesterday (October 2) to have a dig at Tekashi 6ix9ine while on a trip to New York.

6ix9ine, whose real name is Daniel Hernandez, is currently testifying in an ongoing racketeering case against two alleged members of the Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods gang – Anthony ‘Harv’ Ellison and Aljermiah ‘Nuke’ Mack– in an attempt to reduce his own prison sentence.

Earlier this year, Hernandez pleaded guilty to nine federal charges including ones relating to racketeering, conspiracy, firearms offences and drugs trafficking.

Following his testimony, 6ix9ine has been branded a ‘rat’ and a ‘snitch’ by multiple members of the hip-hop community. 2 Chainz is the latest to call the ‘GUMMO’ rapper out for his corroboration.

The Atlanta rapper, whose latest album ‘Rap or Go to the League’ was released earlier this year and features in NME‘s list of best rap and hip-hop albums of 2019 (so far!), shared an Instagram video while on a trip to New York clowning the incarcerated rapper.

“Breaking news, they say ya boy just got out,” he says in the clip. “Ran into him out here…6ix9ine.” The former Playaz Circle rapper then points to a giant inflatable rat sat on the back of a black truck and laughs.

Last month, 2 Chainz shared a brief snippet of a brand new track just minutes after he finished recording it.

The rapper is currently working on a new album as confirmed by him in a video from his 42nd birthday party.

Meanwhile, 50 Cent has hinted that he might be working on securing the rights to a movie based on the story of Tekashi 6ix9ine and the Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods.