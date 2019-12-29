2 Chainz returns with motivational new freestyle ‘Somebody Need To Hear This’

2 Chainz is back with a new freestyle called ‘Somebody Need To Hear This’ – listen to it below.

Since the release of his fifth studio album ‘Rap or Go to the League’ earlier this year, 2 Chainz has been a little on the quiet side. Choosing to prioritise family and his business ventures, he hasn’t guested on many tracks either.

Back with a new track set to motivate his listeners, the former Playaz Circle rapper shows he’s still about his raps as he spits over StreetRunner’s soulful backdrop.

Listen to the new 2 Chainz freestyle below:

In September, 2 Chainz shared a brief snippet of a brand new track just minutes after he finished recording it.

The rapper is currently working on a new album as confirmed by him in a video from his 42nd birthday party last weekend (September 14).

It seems like the new music will appear on the record, which the star has said will feature “young” and undiscovered talent.

Meanwhile, 2 Chainz took to social media to have a dig at Tekashi 6ix9ine while on a trip to New York.

At the time, 6ix9ine, whose real name is Daniel Hernandez, was testifying in an ongoing racketeering case against two alleged members of the Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods gang – Anthony ‘Harv’ Ellison and Aljermiah ‘Nuke’ Mack– in an attempt to reduce his own prison sentence.