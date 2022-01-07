Listen to 2 Chainz’ new single ‘Million Dollars Worth Of Game’

2 Chainz has shared a new single called ‘Million Dollars Worth Of Game’ – you can listen to it below.

The rapper teased the 42 Dugg-featuring track earlier this week when announcing his seventh studio album ‘Dope Don’t Sell Itself’, which is set for release later this month. An exact date is not yet known.

‘Million Dollars…’ arrives today (January 7) with an accompanying official video that finds Chainz and Dugg lounging around a lavish mansion as they flaunt wads of cash. Tune in here:

Following on from 2020’s ‘So Help Me God!’, 2 Chainz’ forthcoming album has been described by the artist as “something new & exotic”.

“U know I ain’t been around this long w/o being a thinker and a constant student & teacher of the game,” he wrote on Twitter.

In a three-star review of Chainz’ previous record, NME said that the project “showcases the good and bad of 2 Chainz: an artist laser focused on punchlines and bangers who can be inconsistent when he has to fill an entire album with both.”

Last year, 2 Chainz released ’T.R.U. REALigion’ – a special anniversary edition of his 2012 album ‘Based on a T.R.U. Story’ – followed by the mixtape ‘GOATED: 2 Chainz’ on December 17.

Meanwhile, the rapper appears on a new remix of Papoose’s recent single ‘Thought I Was Gonna Stop’ alongside Lil Wayne, Busta Rhymes and Remy Ma.

Last month saw 2 Chainz reunite with DJ Premier on the collaborative track ‘Mortgage Free’.