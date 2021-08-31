20-year-old woman who attended Reading Festival later dies in hospital

Reading & Leeds Festival organisers have confirmed that a 20-year-old woman has died in hospital after being rushed from the Reading event this past weekend.

Festival Republic released a statement saying the woman, who had a “pre-existing condition”, passed away on Friday night (August 27) at Royal Berkshire Hospital.

“It is with deep sadness that Festival Republic confirms there has been a death at Royal Berkshire Hospital,” the statement read, via BBC.

“A 20-year-old festival-goer with a pre-existing condition tragically passed away on Friday evening.

“Her family was with her when she died. We are in touch with her family and extend our sincerest sympathy to them and her friends.”

Melvin Benn, managing director of Festival Republic, told The Reading Chronicle that the woman had been camping with her friends, and that her death was not related to a drug incident.

“She had a pre-existing condition that was life-threatening, and wanted to come to the festival with the additional risks involved,” Benn said.

“Unfortunately, it ended in a tragedy. We responded to it really quickly, we got her to the hospital really quickly, and we’ve spoken to her parents.

“Her parents have been very nice but are obviously devastated.”

BBC also reports that Thames Valley Police said the incident was not a police matter.

Reading Festival took place over the weekend (August 27 to 29) in Richfield Avenue and was attended by more than 100,000 people. The event’s headliners included Stormzy, Post Malone and Liam Gallagher.