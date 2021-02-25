2000 Trees festival to go ahead as planned this year, organisers announce

2000 Trees has announced that this year’s festival will be going ahead as planned.

The Cheltenham event, which is scheduled for July 7-10, revealed a line-up including Jimmy Eat World, Dinosaur Pile-Up and Creeper last Septemeber following the cancellation of 2020’s edition due to the coronavirus crisis.

Today (February 25), organisers issued an official statement confirming that they are pushing “FULL. STEAM. AHEAD.” with their original plans.

It comes after the government set out a staged “roadmap” to gradually remove all COVID restrictions by June 21, potentially allowing for the return of live music.

“With the vaccine rollout going awesomely well & the target of getting every adult in the UK a vaccine by the end of July we’re super stoked that things are finally looking up!” the statement from 2000 Trees continues.

🌳 Things are looking up, and we are FULL. STEAM. AHEAD. for 2000trees 2021 in July!! 🌳 Tickets for this summer's BEST rock party are on sale now at https://t.co/K5cG0mmMSi. pic.twitter.com/eUIqOVA8cK — 2000trees Festival (@2000trees) February 24, 2021

“We’ve already had a massive flurry of ticket sales since Monday night & we’re well on the way to a sell out year (imagine that). Summer is happening. Get your ticket while you can.”

You can see the full statement and line-up up above. Ticket details can be found on 2000 Trees’ official website.

Other acts set to take to the stage across the weekend include The Amazons, Thrice, Lonely The Brave, Anti-Flag, Young Guns and many more. A final headliner is yet to be announced.

It was confirmed today that Wireless and Latitude festivals plan to go ahead this summer, should all restrictions be lifted. Festival Republic boss Melvin Benn, who also announced the return of Reading & Leeds this week, cited the UK’s successful vaccination programme.

Meanwhile, Parklife in Manchester and Live At Leeds are both expected to take place this year following the new plans to exit lockdown.

While the situation appears increasingly optimistic for live events later in 2021, Glastonbury was forced to cancel for the second year running last month due to the uncertainty surrounding the pandemic at the time.