2000 Trees plan to go ahead with 2020 festival, announce AFI and Thrice as headliners

2000 Trees Festival has announced that it’s currently hoping to go ahead with its 2020 edition.

The festival, which returns to Upcote Farm in Cheltenham on the weekend of July 9-11, has also announced AFI and Thrice as headliners, joining Jimmy Eat World at the top of the bill.

In a statement, festival organiser James Scarlett says: “Clearly these are difficult times in the World and indeed, the festival industry and it would seem that uncertainty is everyone’s new normal. However as it stands, we’re still super hopeful that 2000trees 2020 can go ahead in July as planned.

“Obviously we don’t have a crystal ball though, so we are looking into all possible options and should the ban on gatherings continue for the next few months, we may have to look at moving 2000trees to later in the year. But again, as it stands, we sincerely hope this won’t be necessary.

“As people can probably imagine, you don’t just magic a festival out of thin air the week before, therefore we are continuing to work behind the scenes on 2000trees 2020. This way we can make sure that, when we get the green light, we have everything in place to host an amazing party for everyone. And for an amazing festival, you obviously need headliners!

The message concludes: “For now though, the most important thing we can all do is keep looking after ourselves and in turn others, take advice from the experts and support the most vulnerable in our communities. Big love to everyone.”

Dozens of high-profile festivals including Glastonbury, Coachella, SXSW and The Great Escape have already called off or postponed their 2020 editions due to the coronavirus outbreak.

