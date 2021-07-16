2000trees and ArcTanGent festivals have announced a joint replacement event for their cancelled 2021 editions.
Both festivals were forced to cancel their respective events this year due to COVID-19 restrictions, with the former saying they were “left with no other choice than to pull the plug before it was too late”.
Now, the festivals have come together for a new event dubbed 80 Trees, set to take place across two days at the Exchange venue in Bristol on July 31 and August 1.
“We’ll be running the first ever 2000trees vs ArcTanGent live event in Bristol! 80-Trees…” they wrote in an announcement.
“That’s right two days and nights of ACTUAL. LIVE. GIGS showcasing some of the best bands from Trees and ATG past, present and future.”
The statement added: “As you know we’re all super gutted that both ATG and our sister festival, 2000trees, can’t go ahead this summer. Last year we couldn’t all meet face to face so we put on our very first virtual festival – three days of awesome music recorded in lockdown by some of our favourite bands…
“But can watching bands on your laptop or phone really keep you going for another summer??? Na us neither!”
Get all the details for 80 Trees below, with line-up announcements coming next week and tickets on sale now here.
2000trees and ArcTanGent are among a growing number of UK festivals which have been cancelled this year due to ongoing concerns over the pandemic. A recent survey revealed that half of UK festivals have now been cancelled this year.
Despite this, July events including Latitude and Tramlines are set to go ahead, with both of these events taking part in the next stage of the government’s Events Research Programme (ERP).
The ERP has seen audiences attend a weekend of events in Liverpool, the BRIT Awards and Download Festival to investigate the safety of large crowds returning to events after the coronavirus pandemic.
Today (July 16), Green Man Festival announced that it will go ahead with its 2021 event, taking place in the Black Mountains in Wales in late August.