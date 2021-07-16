2000trees and ArcTanGent festivals have announced a joint replacement event for their cancelled 2021 editions.

Both festivals were forced to cancel their respective events this year due to COVID-19 restrictions, with the former saying they were “left with no other choice than to pull the plug before it was too late”.

Now, the festivals have come together for a new event dubbed 80 Trees, set to take place across two days at the Exchange venue in Bristol on July 31 and August 1.