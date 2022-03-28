2000trees Festival add You Me At Six, Nova Twins and many more to their 2022 line-up

2000trees Festival has added a host of new names to its 2022 line-up, including the likes of You Me At Six, Nova Twins and Twin Atlantic.

The Cheltenham music festival will take place from July 6-9, with the likes of Jimmy Eat World, Turnstile and IDLES set to top the bill.

2000trees has this afternoon (March 28) added a number of artists to their 2022 bill. As well as You Me At Six, Nova Twins and Twin Atlantic, the likes of Boston Manor, KennyHoopla, Angel Du$t, Heavy Lungs, Salem, The Hurt Process, Mannequin Pussy, They Fell From The Sky, As December Falls and Kid Brunswick are set to perform at the event.

Advertisement

Peaks!, cheerbleederz, GIRLI, Petrol Girls, Daisy Brain, Berries, Thrill Collins, The Scratch, ME REX, Grandma’s House, Cold Years, Cassyette, Crashface, joe unknown, onelinedrawing, Gaz Brookfield, James and the Cold Gun, Bastions, XL Life, The Violent Hearts, Joe Appleford, Masca and Dean McMullen will also play at 2000trees this year.

“There is a lot to be excited about at Trees this year,” 2000trees Festival organiser and booker James Scarlett said in a statement.

“Particular highlights for me are Twin Atlantic doing a special forest acoustic set, the Xcerts headlining Wednesday night in the Forest with a full on rock set and just generally watching the best up & coming rock acts in the world (Cassyette, Salem, GIRLI etc etc etc). I can’t wait!”

You can find tickets for 2000trees Festival and find more information about this year’s event by heading here.

Advertisement

Earlier this month NME exclusively confirmed that Creeper will be performing at 2000trees Festival.

Speaking to NME about their forthcoming main stage slot, Creeper singer Will Gould said: “It’s funny because the first time you do these things they feel so daunting and massive – but Creeper have slowly become more comfortable on those big stages. The vision for the band has just grown out and we’ve tried to fill every area of the canvas, so to speak.”